Turkey’s private division credit portfolio declines in November 2024

(MENAFN) As of November 2024, Turkish private sector loans totaled USD175.7 billion, marking a decrease of USD14.03 billion from the end of 2023 and a drop of USD797 million from the previous month, according to a report from Turkey’s Central on Thursday.



Long-term loans stood at USD160 billion, a decline of USD1.6 billion, while short-term loans amounted to USD15.7 billion, an increase of USD780 million.



Of the USD160 billion in long-term loans, 59.2 percentis denominated in US dollars, followed by 33.3 percent in euros, 2.6 percent in Turkish lira, and 4.9 percent in other currencies.



In the short-term loan category, the US dollar accounts for 40.6 percent, the euro for 16.3 percent, the Turkish lira for 39.3 percent, and other currencies for 3.8 percent.



The central bank further stated that the total outstanding loans from abroad, with a remaining maturity of up to one year, indicate principal repayments of USD52.7 billion by the end of November.

