Cardinal Parolin Concludes Jordan Visit, Highlights 'Strong' Vatican Ties, Religious Coexistence

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin concluded his visit to Jordan on Tuesday after presiding over the inauguration Mass of the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the Baptism Site, where he served as Pope Francis's representative for the historic consecration.

Speaking in an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Cardinal Parolin detailed his mission as Papal Legate for the January 10 church consecration at the Baptism Site, where he witnessed what he described as a "vital and vibrant" Catholic Church in Jordan under the guidance of Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

"The relations are excellent," Parolin said of Jordan-Vatican ties, which have been enhanced by the presence of Jesus' Baptism Site and other holy places in Jordan.

The diplomatic relationship marked its 30th anniversary in March 2024 with a visit by the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States Mgr. Paul Richard Gallagher.

The cardinal's visit included talks with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on bilateral issues, with discussions touching on an upcoming Vatican exhibition highlighting Christianity's historical roots in Jordan.

Addressing religious coexistence, Parolin stressed the Holy See's deep concern for Christian communities across the Middle East.

"Christians can live in their own countries in harmony, coexistence and peace, without ever feeling discriminated against or restricted in their actions," he said.

"Being fully citizens, Christians are a vibrant component of their countries, like in Jordan, and they contribute significantly to the progress and development of the nation."

The Vatican official expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for his role in preserving and promoting interfaith harmony and religious freedom.

The newly consecrated church at Al Maghtas represents a significant milestone for Catholic pilgrimage in Jordan.

"That church will be able to welcome Catholic pilgrims from around the world who wish to pray and celebrate near the Holy Place where Saint John the Baptist baptised Jesus," Parolin noted, adding that it provides "a wonderful shrine in which a great number of faithful can be accommodated for worshiping and praying."

Looking ahead to 2025, designated as a jubilee year by the Catholic Church, the cardinal expressed optimism for increased pilgrim visits to Jordan's holy sites, stressing the importance of pilgrimage for deepening understanding of the Gospel.

On regional peace efforts, Parolin praised Jordan's stability and His Majesty's diplomatic initiatives, particularly regarding the Gaza situation.

"The large number of refugees living in Jordan shows that he [King Abdullah] is concerned about people in neighbouring countries, such as Syria, Iraq and Palestine, who have found safe refuge here," the Cardinal noted.

He outlined the Holy See's commitment to global peace processes, underscoring the importance of international law, equality, territorial integrity and development cooperation.

These principles, he said, are "values proper to every state that truly loves its citizens and works for the common good."

The cardinal's visit marks another "milestone" in Jordan-Vatican relations, highlighting both the Kingdom's role in preserving Christian heritage and its broader contribution to regional stability and interfaith dialogue.