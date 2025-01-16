Cabinet Announces Measures To Boost Tourism, Economy During Session In Maan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication Mohammad Momani on Wednesday announced several decisions made during the Cabinet's session in Maan Governorate, aimed at bolstering the commercial and sectors, stimulating economic growth, and addressing local challenges.

In a press held at Maan University College/Al Balqa Applied University, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, detailed the Cabinet's decisions, including the exemption of commercial establishments, such as facilities, in the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) from professional license fees for 2025.

He noted that the initiative aims to support businesses in the region, stimulate economic activity, and promote job creation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet also imposed an export fee of JD35 per tonne on specific types of scrap paper and cardboard under designated customs codes for one year, Momani said, adding that this measure aims to support local industries by ensuring the availability of raw materials for Jordanian paper and cardboard factories.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply will verify quantities contracted before the decision's implementation date, and the General Customs Department will allow these quantities to be exported without fees for up to two months after enforcement.

The decision applies to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone and free zones but excludes transit goods, Petra reported.

The Council of Ministers approved several international agreements, including a partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support the implementation of its 10th country programme (2023–2027), focusing on combating gender-based and domestic violence, protecting children, and strengthening national protection systems.

Additionally, an agreement with Norway was approved to allow Jordanian-certified seafarers to serve aboard Norwegian-flagged vessels, fostering enhanced maritime cooperation.

A protocol to amend the double taxation agreement with Kuwait was also endorsed, underscoring the mutual commitment of both countries to eliminate double taxation, combat tax evasion, and strengthen economic relations.

The Cabinet also approved proposed amendments to the administrative organisation of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC).

"These changes aim to streamline operations by reducing the number of divisions, establishing a data management and communication unit, and addressing the growing responsibilities of the commission."

Momani underscored the strategic importance of the dry port project in Maan and its planned connection to the Aqaba Port.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the project after years of delays, highlighting its potential to drive economic growth.

“The dry port project is of immense strategic and economic significance. It will serve as a vital link between the southern region, the Aqaba Port, major cities, and border crossings", he said, noting: "This initiative was a primary demand voiced by Maan residents during the Cabinet session.”

Momani also detailed the prime minister's tour, which included the inauguration of a comprehensive government services centre in Maan, setting a benchmark for quality service delivery.

The centre is one of seven currently operational in the Kingdom, providing 125 services across 24 institutions.

Additional centres are planned to open later this year, Momani noted.

Additionally, the tour featured the planting of trees as part of Arbour Day celebrations.

He also highlighted the government's commitment to establishing a state-of-the-art diabetes and endocrinology centre in Maan within three years, modelled after the centre in Amman.

The Cabinet approved the retirement of Mubarak Khalaileh, secretary-general of the Public Service and Administration Authority, as he reached the legal retirement age.