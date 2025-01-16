Start-Ups Generated Over 1.66 Mn Jobs In India Since 2016: Commerce Ministry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) Government-recognised start-ups have generated more than 1.66 million direct jobs across various sectors between 2016 and October 2024, according to data released by the of Commerce and Industry.

The announcement comes as India celebrates nine years of its Start-up India initiative.

The Information Services sector emerged as the leading employer, creating 204,000 jobs, with Healthcare and Lifesciences following at 147,000 jobs, and Professional and Commercial Services contributing approximately 94,000 positions, the ministry reported on Thursday.

The growth trajectory of start-ups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been remarkable, expanding from roughly 500 in 2016 to 159,157 as of January 15, 2025.

Notably, 73,151 of these recognized start-ups include at least one woman director, reflecting the increasing participation of women in India's entrepreneurial landscape.

January 16, 2025, marks National Start-up Day and the ninth anniversary of Start-up India, a flagship government initiative launched in 2016 to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the nation.

The program has helped establish India as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, boasting over 100 unicorns that continue to shape global innovation and entrepreneurship.

While major metropolitan centres like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have spearheaded this transformation, smaller cities are increasingly contributing to the nation's entrepreneurial growth.

The ministry highlighted the success of companies such as Zomato, Nykaa, and Ola, which exemplify India's evolution from a nation of job seekers to job creators.

The start-up ecosystem has shown particular strength in sectors such as fintech, edtech, health-tech, and e-commerce, addressing local challenges while gaining international recognition.

These achievements underscore the crucial role of start-ups in driving economic growth and creating diverse employment opportunities across the country.

