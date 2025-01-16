Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Tracking Technology Provides Best-In-Class Security Tracking Solutions For Domestic Violence Cases

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electronic tracking device use for monitoring the movements of domestic violence offenders is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to incarceration throughout the world, thanks to its cost-saving approach to enhancing public safety

Israel-based SuperCom is an electronic monitoring product developer with a growing clientele in the United States and Europe

SuperCom's PureSecurity includes its PureOne wearable tracking device and its PureShield mobile app, which work together with the company's monitoring solutions to provide alerts to law enforcement and potential victims if monitored zoning limits are breached PureOne recharges cordlessly for convenience and can be worn discreetly for 48 hours on a single charge. PureShield uses an on-screen display to show the locations of both offender and victim(s) to facilitate alerts about zoning

Superior electronic monitoring (“EM”) tracking solutions, available from SuperCom, are being increasingly applied throughout the world as a proven means of providing public safety, ensuring that individuals under legal restrictions are accurately tracked while avoiding costly incarceration.

“Protecting victims of family and domestic violence is paramount,” Acting Director General of the Prisoners Review Board Brad Royce said in a news article about new laws taking effect in Australia ( ).“Our team is working hard to ensure these laws are enforced by tracking...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN