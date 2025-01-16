Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Tracking Technology Provides Best-In-Class Security Tracking Solutions For Domestic Violence Cases
Date
1/16/2025 4:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Electronic tracking device use for monitoring the movements of domestic violence offenders is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to incarceration throughout the world, thanks to its cost-saving approach to enhancing public safety
Israel-based SuperCom is an electronic monitoring technology product developer with a growing clientele in the United States and Europe
SuperCom's PureSecurity platform includes its PureOne wearable tracking device and its PureShield mobile app, which work together with the company's monitoring solutions to provide alerts to law enforcement and potential victims if monitored zoning limits are breached
PureOne recharges cordlessly for convenience and can be worn discreetly for 48 hours on a single charge. PureShield uses an on-screen display to show the locations of both offender and victim(s) to facilitate alerts about zoning
Superior electronic monitoring (“EM”) tracking solutions, available from SuperCom, are being increasingly applied throughout the world as a proven means of providing public safety, ensuring that individuals under legal restrictions are accurately tracked while avoiding costly incarceration.
“Protecting victims of family and domestic violence is paramount,” Acting Director General of the Prisoners Review Board Brad Royce said in a news article about new laws taking effect in Australia ( ).“Our team is working hard to ensure these laws are enforced by tracking...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN16012025000224011066ID1109096394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.