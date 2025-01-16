Clayton (CLAY), A Community-Driven Memecoin, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Clayton (CLAY) for all BitMart users on January 16, 2025. The CLAY /USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 13:00(UTC).







Wh at is Clayton (CLAY) ?

Clayton (CLAY) is a dynamic community token with a total supply of 100 billion tokens, designed to bridge Telegram users and memecoin enthusiasts within the growing TON ecosystem. Nicknamed the“blue, fluffy friend” of TON, Clayton fosters a sense of connection and collaboration among its users, creating a fun and inclusive environment. The token aims to unite its community around shared goals of ecosystem expansion and innovation, serving as both a cultural and financial asset for its holders.

At the heart of the Clayton community, CLAY is deeply integrated into the TON ecosystem and is positioned to deliver extensive utilities in the future. With a focus on building a robust decentralized network, Clayton enables users to participate in a thriving ecosystem that blends entertainment, creativity, and technological innovation. By leveraging its unique identity and purpose, Clayton (CLAY) seeks to redefine community engagement in the blockchain space.

– Token Name: Clayton

– Token Symbol: CLAY

– Token Type: TON

– Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 CLAY

To learn more about Clayton (CLAY) , please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

