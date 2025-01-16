Modicare Limited's Ultimate Winter Wedding Guide: Beauty Essentials for Hair, Skin, and Makeup

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025: As the winter season sets in, bringing its crisp chill and sparkling charm, it also ushers in unique beauty challenges for brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests. The dry air can sap moisture from your skin and hair, leading to dryness, flakiness, and dullness. But fret not! Modicare Limited has curated a collection of winter care essentials to help you look radiant and glowing at every wedding celebration. Modicare’s winter wedding picks ensure you stay flawless no matter how cold it gets, from hydrating skincare solutions to nourishing hair products and makeup that lasts through chilly festivities. Let’s dive into these expertly curated products to combat winter beauty woes.

Skincare

Modicare’s Hemp Lab Range

This winter, treat yourself to the luxurious indulgence of Modicare’s Hemp Lab Range – a skincare regimen designed to pamper and protect your skin from the harsh effects of the cold season. The skincare range harnesses the powerful duo of Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin C and is curated with the promise to repair and balance your skin, day and night. Starting from MRP of Rs. 900/-, backed by 3 years of intensive research, this innovative range is enriched with natural actives sourced from Europe, making it the one-stop solution for a complete winter skincare regime.

The Modicare Hemp Lab Range comprises 5 specifically curated products for a meticulously designed skincare regimen – Repairing & Balancing Foaming Face Wash, Repair & Balancing Face Scrub, Repair and Balancing Milk Serum, Repairing & Balancing Face Oil, and Repairing and Balancing Face Moisturiser. The lightweight, quick-absorbing formula deeply hydrates and revitalizes the skin, ensuring a radiant and natural glow even in chilly weather. The range is free of parabens and sulphates, entirely vegan, dermatologically tested, gender-neutral, and cruelty-free.





