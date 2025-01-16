Hamas, Israeli regime reach ceasefire, prisoner exchange agreement

(MENAFN) Hamas and the Israeli have successfully reached an agreement that will bring an end to the ongoing war in Gaza and facilitate a prisoner exchange between the two sides.



In a statement released Wednesday night, Hamas confirmed the deal, crediting it to the unwavering resilience of the Palestinian people and the dedication of resistance fighters. The movement declared that this ceasefire agreement represents a significant achievement for the Palestinian people, resistance groups, the broader Islamic world, and freedom-loving individuals across the globe.



According to Hamas, the agreement stems from its deep responsibility to the people of Gaza, aiming to halt the Israeli regime's genocidal actions and the bloodshed that has been ravaging the region.



Earlier, Hamas had issued another statement affirming that it had provided a positive and responsible response to the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.



The movement emphasized that it acted in the best interest of the Palestinian people in Gaza, with a focus on stopping the Israeli aggression, putting an end to the massacres, and halting the war of genocide that the Palestinian population has endured. The negotiations, which ultimately led to the agreement, were mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

