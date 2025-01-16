Doors Of Secretariat, Other Power Corridors Open For People: Farooq Abdullah

“People have finally breathed a sigh of relief after a decade of undemocratic rule, during which they were treated as mere subjects,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief said while interacting with delegations from Ramanagar, Badartala, Kishtwar and other areas of Chenab and Udhampur districts at his residence here.

Referring to the formation of the NC-led government in the Union Territory in October last year, he said the post-election era has ushered in a significant change in Jammu and Kashmir where people are now being treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve.

This shift, he said, marks a pivotal moment in the region's political landscape, highlighting the empowerment of its citizens and putting them at the centre stage.

Abdullah emphasised that the situation has changed, with the doors of the secretariat and other power corridors thrown open for the common people to visit and have their grievances addressed.

“They are now being respected as voters and placed at the centre stage of the administration,” he said.

The NC president said his party will serve as a vital link between people and the government, persistently addressing public concerns at all levels.

He assured the visiting delegations that the development of the Chenab and Pir Panjal regions is a key pillar of his party's poll manifesto and that the NC is committed to promoting these areas as premier tourist destinations in the country.

“The government led by (Chief Minister) Omar Abdullah has pledged to ensure unprecedented investment in education, healthcare and other sectors in these regions, signalling a new era of growth and prosperity,” Abdullah said.

