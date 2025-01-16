Poland To Facilitate Launch Of Ukraine's First EU Membership Cluster

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland will support the opening of the first cluster for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and potentially additional clusters.

This commitment was outlined in a joint statement by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of the Republic of Poland Donald Tusk, signed in Warsaw on January 15, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The EU enlargement means the expansion of the security zone in Europe. Poland will facilitate Ukraine's accession process with the aim of opening cluster 1“Fundamentals” and – if possible – other negotiating clusters," the statement reads.

The two countries pledged to work with European partners to make Europe safer, stronger, and more resilient. This includes providing Ukraine with adequate defense support, such as utilizing frozen Russian assets to address Ukraine's needs, including supporting the Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Facility.

The statement emphasizes cooperation with the United States and other like-minded partners to intensify efforts to isolate Russia globally and increase EU sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.

"We will strengthen coordination in the fight against Russian disinformation and cyberattacks to enhance Europe's resistance to such hostile actions," the statement adds.

Poland will advocate for continued EU assistance to Ukraine, including stable budgetary financing under the Ukraine Facility, exceptional EU macro-financial assistance, and support for restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and other urgent needs.

Both parties also committed to jointly rebuilding and restoring Ukraine with the involvement of international actors, including EU states and institutions.

"We welcome the progress in resolving the historical issues and will continue developing constructive historical dialogue based on existing legal framework and the democratic values in the name of the common European future," the statement notes.

The document highlights continued dialogue on issues related to the Common Agricultural Policy in light of Ukraine's integration into the EU Single Market.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Poland assumed the rotating presidency of the EU Council on January

1.

During his visit to Warsaw, President Zelensky held talks with the President and Prime Minister of Poland, met with the Ukrainian community and students, and gave interviews to several local media outlets.