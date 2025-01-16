PHC Summons Officials Over Peshawar Public School's Financial Crisis

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, Secretary of Establishment, and Secretary of Finance to appear personally and explain the ongoing crisis at Peshawar Public School and College. The institute has reportedly failed to pay teachers' salaries for several months due to the non-disbursement of sanctioned grants-in-aid.

A bench comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the school's employee association. Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, representing the petitioners, sought a writ of mandamus to compel the government to release the approved funds.

During the hearing, the counsel informed the court that the institute, managed by a Board of Governors comprising government officials, was once financially stable. However, a financial downturn began when the girls' branch was merged with the main school, diverting resources to cover its expenses. As a result, the institute now struggles to pay salaries, with no funds left for operational costs.

Also Read: Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by Up to Rs. 3.47 Per Liter

The counsel further revealed that although summaries for grants of PKR 40 million and PKR 70 million were approved, the funds were never disbursed. Additionally, a subsequent request for PKR 100 million remains pending, exacerbating the crisis.

Justice S.M. Attique Shah expressed concern over the state of educational institutions, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing education and the welfare of teachers. He noted that financial instability in schools undermines the country's educational goals.

The bench ordered the relevant secretaries to appear before the court to address the situation and provide a roadmap for resolving the crisis, ensuring the timely release of funds to pay teachers and stabilize the institute's finances.