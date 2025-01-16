Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure in response to missile strikes

(MENAFN) Russia launched on Ukraine’s critical and infrastructure following recent strikes on Russian territory involving Western-supplied long-range missiles, the Russian Defense announced early Thursday.



The coordinated strikes, carried out on the morning of January 15, utilized drones and precision weaponry, successfully hitting multiple targets designed to disrupt facilities supporting Ukraine’s military-industrial operations.



“One of the successfully hit targets was the ground infrastructure of the largest underground gas storage facility in the city of Stryi in the Lviv region,” the ministry revealed. Reports from local media also mentioned explosions at various sites in the Khmelnitsky, Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, and Kharkov regions, though the Defense Ministry has not provided a comprehensive list of targeted locations.



According to the ministry, the strikes were a direct retaliation for Ukraine’s deployment of US-manufactured ATACMS and British-made Storm Shadow missiles in attacks deep within Russian territory. This included an attempted strike on a gas compressor station in Russia’s Krasnodar region. The targeted facility plays a critical role in operating the TurkStream pipeline, a key conduit for delivering Russian gas to Turkey and Europe.

