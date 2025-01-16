Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure in response to missile strikes
Date
1/16/2025 12:46:45 AM
(MENAFN) Russia launched attacks on Ukraine’s critical gas and energy infrastructure following recent strikes on Russian territory involving Western-supplied long-range missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry announced early Thursday.
The coordinated strikes, carried out on the morning of January 15, utilized drones and precision weaponry, successfully hitting multiple targets designed to disrupt facilities supporting Ukraine’s military-industrial operations.
“One of the successfully hit targets was the ground infrastructure of the largest underground gas storage facility in the city of Stryi in the Lviv region,” the ministry revealed. Reports from local media also mentioned explosions at various sites in the Khmelnitsky, Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, and Kharkov regions, though the Defense Ministry has not provided a comprehensive list of targeted locations.
According to the ministry, the strikes were a direct retaliation for Ukraine’s deployment of US-manufactured ATACMS and British-made Storm Shadow missiles in attacks deep within Russian territory. This included an attempted strike on a gas compressor station in Russia’s Krasnodar region. The targeted facility plays a critical role in operating the TurkStream pipeline, a key conduit for delivering Russian gas to Turkey and Europe.
MENAFN16012025000045016755ID1109095824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.