AIMA EBIKE Unveils Big Sur Tank At CES 2025: Setting A New Quality Benchmark

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The AIMA Big Sur Tank is more than just an update; it's a bold declaration of AIMA's commitment to building eBikes that are as safe and sturdy as they are stylish," said Matt P., an AIMA Ebike Big Sur user in AIMA CES. "With its 'Built Like A Tank' promise, this model celebrates the very essence of durability and protection, offering an unparalleled riding experience."

AIMA Big Sur Tank vs. AIMA Big Sur: A Leap in quality and Performance at AIMA CES

Building on the legacy of AIMA's highly successful Big Sur model, the AIMA Big Sur Tank brings game-changing upgrades to set it apart in the eBike industry. Here's what makes this model a standout:



AIMA Ebike Battery Upgrade: A powerful 20Ah battery replaces the previous 15Ah version, significantly increasing range and ensuring riders can go further on every journey.

Safety and Durability Enhancements:



Integrated turn signals provide better visibility and ensure rider safety. Reinforced buckles for added durability on rugged

terrains.

Key Features and Selling Points:



Full Bafang System Integration with AIMA Ebike: Seamless integration for superior power and performance.

203mm Brake Discs: Industry-leading disc size that provides the most reliable stopping power for riders motor has been upgraded, reducing noise by 10 decibels.

Impeccable Welding Craftsmanship: Guarantees premium quality and long-lasting durability. Lightweight Aluminum Body: A solid yet lightweight frame for the perfect balance of strength and portability.

Built Like A Tank: A Testament to Strength and Safety of AIMA Ebike in AIMA CES

The Big Sur Tank Version is not just a bike; it's a statement of strength. With a focus on rugged durability, this model ensures that riders can trust their eBike in even the most challenging conditions.

AIMA CES Event Details:



What: Exclusive unveiling of the Big Sur Tank Limited Edition

When: January 7-10th Where: CES 2025, LVCC North Hall – Booth #10947

Introducing the AIMA Big Sur Tank at CES 2025: the second generation with significant quality upgrades!

Experience better performance and enhanced quality. Better Performance, More Freedom!

About AIMA EBIKE

AIMA EBIKE is a leader in sustainable electric mobility, creating high-quality eBikes designed for riders who demand style, performance, and reliability. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AIMA is transforming how people move and experience their world.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, please contact our press office: [email protected]

