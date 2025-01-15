State Protection Department Lacks Armored Vehicles DSPU Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Department of the State Protection of Ukraine (DSPU) lacks a sufficient number of armored to work with foreign delegations.

This was stated by DSPU Head Oleksii Morozov in an interview with Ukrinform .

“The Department lacks enough armored vehicles to ensure work with foreign delegations. Since the start of the war, the DSPU has ensured the safety of more than 600 foreign delegations of various levels. Resources are allocated for this purpose: vehicles, personnel, etc. The DSPU servicemen who provide security for foreign delegations meet them at the border or near the train station and cannot travel with them in economy class cars. These must be luxury cars: not only do they need to have proper look, but they must also be comfortable for guests who travel long distances to visit Ukraine,” Morozov stated.

He emphasized that ensuring transport was not previously one of the DSPU's responsibilities.

“Since April 2022, this task has been assigned to us – amendments were made to the Law 'On State Protection,' and now the DSPU is responsible for ensuring transport for guarded individuals,” Morozov noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 21, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as Head of the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine.