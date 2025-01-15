Ukraine's Export Of Goods Up By 16.5% Over 11 Months State Statistics Service
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-November 2024, Ukraine exported $38.4 billion worth of goods, which is 16.5% higher compared to the same period of 2023. At the same time, the import of Ukrainian goods increased by 11% to $63.7 billion.
The relevant data were published by the Ukrainian State Statistics Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In January-November 2024, the export of goods reached $38,423.2 million, or 116.5% of that recorded in January-November 2023; the import of goods – $63,662.1 million, or 111.0%,” the report states.
According to the Ukrainian State Statistics Service, the negative foreign trade balance was $25.2 billion. In January-November 2023, it was also negative, totaling $24.4 billion.
The export-import coverage ratio reached 0.60 in January-November 2024 (compared to 0.58 during the same period of 2023).
The highest rise was recorded in Ukraine's export of electric vehicles (+33.8%), ferrous metals (+18.1%), and grain crops (+16.5%). The export of fats and oils of animal and vegetable origin also increased (+3.8%).
Meanwhile, the import of electric vehicles rose by 36.6%, nuclear reactors, boilers and machinery – by 24.8%, ground transport means (excluding railway transport) – by 8.4%. At the same time, the import of petroleum and its derivatives dropped by 14.5%.
Foreign trade operations were carried out with partners from 228 countries.
A reminder that cooperation between Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection allowed Ukrainian exporters to access 16 new foreign markets in 2024.
