Golfers Flock To Myrtle Beach For Golf Vacation Packages As 2025 Season Kicks Into High Gear

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The region's 90+ championship courses are reporting strong activity across all segments, from casual golfers to serious players seeking tournament-quality experiences. Popular Myrtle Beach packages , which typically include accommodations and tee times at multiple courses, are booking particularly well among groups traveling from the Northeast and Midwest.

Key factors driving the 2025 surge include:



Enhanced course conditions following recent renovations at several premier venues

New direct flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport from major metropolitan areas

Competitive package pricing despite nationwide inflation pressures Expanded options for luxury accommodations catering to golf groups

"Myrtle Beach continues to solidify its position as America's premier golf destination," notes Smith. "Our booking data shows that golfers are not just coming for the golf – they're staying longer and taking advantage of the region's full range of amenities."

Local businesses are preparing for the influx, with restaurants and hotels reporting strong advance reservations through the spring season. The economic impact is expected to significantly boost the region's tourism sector, which has shown remarkable resilience and growth in recent years.

About Golf Trek

Golf Trek is Myrtle Beach's premier golf package provider, specializing in customized golf vacations that combine tee times at the area's top courses with premium accommodations. With over two decades of experience serving golfers from across North America, Golf Trek has established itself as the trusted name in Myrtle Beach golf travel, booking hundreds of thousands of rounds annually.

