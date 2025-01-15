Greenbriar Market + Refillery Kicks Off The New Year With Budget-Friendly Resolutions For A Greener Lifestyle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shawn KearnsCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greenbriar + Refillery is inviting Calgarians to kick off 2025 with an achievable resolution: embrace conscious consumerism that's not only good for the planet but also good for your wallet. This January, Greenbriar is helping customers explore simple ways to save money and make more mindful choices with their innovative refill programs, educational workshops, and collaborations with local sustainability advocates.“Our refill station is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to try something new this year,” says Greenbriar owner Shawn Kearns.“Instead of buying new, customers can refill household essentials like laundry detergent, hand soap, and cleaning products at a fraction of the price-and without all the waste.”Greenbriar Market's refill station has become a cornerstone for conscious consumers in the Calgary area, offering high-quality, eco-friendly products at a lower cost than traditional packaging. By reusing containers instead of purchasing new ones, customers can enjoy significant savings while reducing single-use plastic waste.As part of its mission to promote sustainable living, Greenbriar Market will also host a series of workshops this month, including:Non-alcoholic cocktail workshop facilitated by Santé Dry Bottle Shop (January 15)Ceramic travel gnome workshop facilitated by Seto Pottery (January 23)Non-alcoholic beer pairing workshop facilitated by Santé Dry Bottle Shop (January 29)For more information about workshops, offerings, special promotions, and locations, visit greenbriarmarket .About Greenbriar Market + RefilleryGreenbriar Market + Refillery is a Calgary-based hub for sustainable living, offering eco-friendly products, refill options, and educational resources to help customers make affordable and impactful choices. The Market is dedicated to building a greener community, one refill at a time. It has two locations in Calgary-Montgomery and Crossroads Market.

