Unlocking Energy Efficiency – Mark Jewell Joins Camfil’S Podcast "Let’S Talk Clean Air"

Mark Jewell, a top speaker and author, helps organizations save energy. Camfil leads in premium clean air solutions, driving healthier, sustainable spaces.

Riverdale NJ, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, the global leader in clean air solutions, is thrilled to announce the latest episode of its podcast, Let's Talk Clean Air - Risks of Ignoring Efficiency.

This thought-provoking episode, hosted by Camfil's Jon“The Filter Guy” Holmes, takes a deep dive into the critical challenges building managers face as they balance operational costs with the growing demand for sustainability and healthier indoor environments.







Mark Jewell is a subject matter expert, coach, speaker and best-selling author

In this episode , Jon welcomes renowned energy efficiency expert Mark Jewell, President and Co-Founder of Selling Energy, to discuss the financial and environmental impacts of ignoring energy efficiency. With over two decades of experience, Mark shares actionable insights on overcoming barriers to implementing energy-saving projects while improving building performance, tenant satisfaction, and property value.

Key Highlights:



Energy Efficiency as a Win-Win: Discover why energy efficiency benefits utilities, customers, manufacturers, and vendors alike.

Strategies for Building Managers: Learn how longer-use filters can mitigate labor shortages and reduce environmental impact.

Financial Risks of Inaction: Explore the potential consequences of neglecting building systems, from tenant dissatisfaction to declining net operating income (NOI). Overcoming Barriers: Mark Jewell identifies key obstacles to adopting energy-efficient solutions and shares strategies for breaking through.

About the Guest:

Mark Jewell is a sought-after speaker, coach, and best-selling author with expertise in helping organizations implement energy-saving projects. As the founder of Selling Energy, Mark has inspired countless professionals through his training programs, blog, mobile apps, and social media platforms. His mission is to empower others to overcome the knowledge gaps and misconceptions that prevent sustainable solutions.

To learn more about Mark Jewell, visit SellingEnergy.co .

About the Host:

This episode is part of Camfil's Chief Airgonomics Officer (CAO) initiative, a movement to prioritize clean and healthy indoor air as a fundamental right. The initiative addresses urgent issues such as air pollution's impact on health and the environment while promoting innovative solutions backed by decades of expertise.

Camfil's mission is to empower companies and organizations to take decisive action to improve air quality for better health, productivity, and sustainability.

Listen Now:

Discover how energy efficiency can transform your building's performance and bottom line. Subscribe to Let's Talk Clean Air to hear Mark Jewell's expert insights on the Risks of Ignoring Energy Efficiency.

Quote Highlights from Mark Jewell:



"It used to be a green premium, now it's a brown discount if your building does not guarantee the health and safety of occupants."

"Do you really want to throw out four filters a year when you could throw out one? The landfill isn't free." "One of the biggest barriers is ignorance. Many people don't realize what's possible."

Join the Clean Air Conversation:

For more insights on clean air and sustainability, follow the Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative:



Website: LinkedIn Group: Chief Airgonomics Officer

Let Camfil's podcast guide you toward a future where energy efficiency and air quality work hand-in-hand for a sustainable, healthier tomorrow.

This article was originally published by Camfil: Unlocking Energy Efficiency – Mark Jewell Joins Camfil's Podcast "Let's Talk Clean Air" on Camfil USA Press Room

