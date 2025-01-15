Winners Of The 2024 SFA Spacepower Excellence Awards For Leadership, Innovation, Industry, And Achievement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gen (Ret.) Terrence "Shags" O'Shaughnessy Receives SFA Leadership in Award for SpaceX

Antonio Peronace Accepting the SFA Award for Advancing the Human Presence in the Space Domain on behalf of Space for Humanity

Space Force Association Announces Winners of the 2024 SFA Spacepower Excellence Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Space Force Association Spacepower Excellence Awards for Leadership, Innovation, Industry, and Achievement, recognizing excellence and leadership across civilian and industry sectors. The awards were presented at the Spacepower Conference, an annual gathering dedicated to advancing the space domain and celebrating those who drive its success.The recipients of the 2024 Space Force Association Awards for Leadership, Innovation, Industry, and Achievement in Space are as follows:Special Recognition Categories:Engineering and Space Technology Award: Lee Rosen, ThinkOrbitalThe Space Force Association Engineering and Space Technology award is for someone who is a champion of transformation in the industry, focusing on space innovation and space technology. The team at ThinkOrbital is revolutionizing the future of space infrastructure by building structures that change how we use space, from manufacturing, to military missions, and beyond. Their mission is to accelerate the accessibility of and commercialization of cislunar space through cost-effective, pressurizable, scalable and multi-purpose infrastructure.Innovation Award: Orion Space SolutionsThe Space Force Association Innovation Award recognizes the person or organization that pushes the boundary of spacepower development through transformation of mission design, technical advancement, or mission accomplishment. Key to the innovation is its impact on securing the space domain or advancing space capabilities being provided to joint warfighters. From over 200 missions for NASA to work with the Department of Defense and the Space Force, Orion Space Solutions has built a solid record of achievement in the growing and challenging space domain. They operate at the intersection of advanced space technologies and national security, and they have risen to the challenge with a powerful suite of SDA solutions, including real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and early warning systems.Advancing the Human Presence in the Space Domain: Space for HumanityThe award for Advancing Human Presence in the Space Domain goes to an individual or team that has gone above and beyond to advance the human presence and manned exploration of space. Founded in 2017 by global business leader, commercial astronaut, investor, thought leader and philanthropist, Dylan Taylor, Space for Humanity has been on vanguard of human spaceflight, supporting five citizen-astronauts thus far in the quest for humans to journey to the stars. As the first privately sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program, Space for Humanity has embarked on the mission of sending 10,000 diverse human beings into space within the next decade, democratizing space in the process and inspiring people the world over. Donations to Space for Humanity have launched people into space via Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic spacecraft. Accepting the award on behalf of Space for Humanity is Mr. Antonio Peronace, the Executive Director for Space for Humanity.Congressional Staff Spacepower Leader Awards:Avery Littrell – Avery Littrell is the Senior Policy Adviser for Representative Brian Babin and has served on Capitol Hill for over eight years. During his tenure, Avery was instrumental in starting up the Space Force Caucus and he continues to work as the key staff leader on the Hill for the Caucus to this day. Through his efforts, the caucus has hosted multiple events promoting the Space Force, has offered valuable input into the creation of a successful Space Force immersion program for congressional staff, and has promoted the Legacy Guardian Recognition Act.Captain Mark Dreiling - Mark Dreiling is the Chief of Staff for Representative Don Bacon and is a retired Space Operator and will soon be a Legacy Guardian. He has served as the Chief of Staff for the Congressman since the beginning eight years ago and is the only satellite operator serving as a Chief on the Hill. During his time on the Hill, Mark has worked with the Space Force to establish a new Space Force immersion program for staff and was instrumental in the crafting of the Legacy Guardian Recognition Act.Leadership in Education Award: Kevin L. SimmonsThe Leadership in Education Award goes to an individual, team, or organization for their work in advancing knowledge of the space domain in the classroom or other setting for America's children. Kevin L. Simmons received the inaugural Leadership in Education Award for his lifetime as a professional educator. He founded BLUECUBE Aerospace, Inc., and the Wolfpack CubeSat development team (WCDT). In addition, he co-created the Aerospace and Innovation Academy, Inc. (AIA) and the successful SmallSat Education Conference. Kevin and his 11–18-year-old Wolfpack students have launched 3 spacecraft to date and was the first middle school aged team selected by NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative in 2017, and again in 2019.Leadership in Industry Award: SpaceXInaugural Leadership in Industry Award Recipient for 2024 needs no introduction as their many accomplishments are known and impact every corner of the world. SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches the world's most advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk to revolutionize space transportation, with the ultimate goal of making life multiplanetary. Since that time, SpaceX has gained worldwide attention for a series of historic milestones. It is the first private company ever to return a spacecraft from low-Earth orbit, which it first accomplished in December 2010. The company made history again in May 2012 when its Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station, exchanged cargo payloads, and returned safely to Earth - a technically challenging feat previously accomplished only by governments. Since then, Dragon has delivered cargo to and from the space station multiple times, providing regular cargo resupply missions for NASA.Literature, Media, and the Arts Award: George PaigeGeorge Paige is an acclaimed film and tv producer who has produced dozens of prime-time network specials, television movies and feature films. Among his credits include the Disney Channel's seven season reboot of the iconic The New Mickey Mouse Club, launching the careers of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Kerri Russell, Christina Aguilera and Tiffani Theisen. Mr. Paige is now leading the development of USSF: Delta 7 – a groundbreaking new streaming television series that will spotlight the heroic efforts and missions of our Space Force Guardians. Reflecting his ongoing passion for space exploration, Mr. Paige's other projects include SPACE HORIZONS, an educational initiative with the University of San Diego to provide credit and certification to space professionals, and 100 YEARS OF SPACEFLIGHT marking 2026 as the Centennial Anniversary of Robert H. Goddard's first liquid fuel rocket launch.Volunteers of the Year Award sponsored by First Command:Susie Dabrowski is a cornerstone of the Space Force Association and everywhere you look you will see the impact of her leadership. She currently serves as the Chapter Operations Director for the Space Force Association, but that title doesn't even begin to fully describe her incredible contributions to the SFA and the Space Force. Susie's tireless dedication and unparalleled organizational skills have not only strengthened the Space Force Association but have also inspired countless others to support the mission, making her an invaluable force behind the success of the Spacepower Conference and local SFA chapters.Katie Spencer has been leading our Government Affairs Committee for the SFA for these last several years. During that time, she has worked tirelessly to help build the Space Force Caucus and has expanded our network with congressional offices across the Hill. In addition, she spearheaded the SFA outreach effort to organize the first“Orbiting the Hill” advocacy day in which SFA members knocked on the doors of multiple key Senators and Representatives. Her work culminated in the successful adoption within the NDAA of the Legacy Guardian Act.SFA Chapter of the Year: Washington, D.C. ChapterThe Space Force Association (SFA) Washington DC Chapter has demonstrated remarkable growth and influence in 2024, building closer ties with the national organization while cementing its role as a vital advocate for advancing the mission and vision of the U.S. Space Force.The Space Force Association congratulates all the awardees for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence in the space domain.For more information about the awardees or the Spacepower Conference, please visit or contact ....About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

