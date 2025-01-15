CARICOM Caucus Of Ambassadors Endorses Minister Albert Ramdin For OAS Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors at the Organization of American States (OAS) strongly reaffirms its unanimous endorsement of Albert Ramdin of Suriname as the CARICOM candidate for Secretary-General of the Organization at the election on March 10, 2025.

As Suriname's minister of foreign affairs, international business, and international cooperation, minister Ramdin has faced the pressing challenges of governance, development, human rights, democracy, and security in the Western Hemisphere. He has extensive experience in navigating the complex realities confronting hemispheric governments, including those in Latin America and the Caribbean. His deep understanding of these issues positions him uniquely to lead the OAS during this pivotal time.

Minister Ramdin is deeply committed to reforming the OAS in collaboration with member states, addressing financial and administrative challenges while enhancing its relevance and impact. His leadership will prioritize consensus-building among member states, narrowing divisions and fostering collective responses to the region's shared challenges.

Despite CARICOM comprising 44 percent of the OAS membership, no Secretary-General has ever come from the Caribbean. Minister Ramdin's election would mark a historic recognition of the region's contributions while ensuring the OAS is guided by a leader with the vision, experience, and diplomatic expertise to reinvigorate the organization and address the needs of all member states.

The CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors strongly believes that Minister Ramdin's election will strengthen the OAS and benefit the entire Western Hemisphere. We urge all OAS member states to support his candidacy.

Minister Ramdin's candidacy, officially endorsed by CARICOM heads of government during their 46th regular meeting in February 2024 and reaffirmed by the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) in May 2024, reflects CARICOM's united commitment to advancing strong and effective leadership within the OAS.

