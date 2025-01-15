Senior Officials Review Arrangements For R-Day Event At Main Venue In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Senior civil and Police officers reviewed on Wednesday the arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations at the Maulana Azad Stadium - the venue of the main function in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.
During the visit, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the region Anand Jain and senior officials were apprised of the preparations made by different line departments as per their roles and responsibilities.
The officers took a detailed stock of security arrangements, traffic management, seating arrangements, decoration, power and water supply, sanitation, medicare, convenient parking spaces, shuttle service for citizens, barricading, frisking points and fire emergency, the spokesperson said.
Rehearsals for the Republic Day parade would commence from Thursday with the participation of armed forces contingents, school children, bands and troupes taking part in cultural programmes, he said.
The divisional commissioner directed the departments concerned to complete their tableaux by January 20.
