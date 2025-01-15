Zelensky, Duda Discuss Opportunities Following Trump's Inauguration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed potential opportunities with Polish President Andrzej Duda during their meeting in Warsaw, focusing on developments that may arise after Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Ukrainian leader shared this during a joint briefing with President Duda, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today in Warsaw, we talked about the opportunities that could emerge following President Trump's inauguration. It is crucial that both Ukraine and Poland are among the key allies of the United States. This is important for the security of our entire Euro-Atlantic space,” Zelensky said.

Earlier, during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Zelensky assured that their teams were already working on the content and format of his upcoming meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also stated that during the first meeting between President Zelensky and President-elect Trump, Ukraine aims to establish a shared understanding with the U.S. regarding the urgency of achieving a just peace.

Donald Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.