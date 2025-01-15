Dumfries House.. A Legacy Of Britain's Most Cultural And Educational Houses

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nussaiba bin Shaiba

LONDON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Dumfries House, located in Ayrshire County in southwest Scotland, is considered one of the most luxurious houses in Britain, built in the 18th century, extended over an area of 20,000 square meters with an unparalleled collection of furniture.

In 1754, the 5th Earl of Dumfries William Crichton-Dalrymple decided to expand the area of his house, asking Adam Brothers, who were prominent designers at the time, to prepare a design for a new house called Dumfries House.

The foundation stone was laid in the summer of 1754 and the construction was completed in 1759.

The Earl of Dumfries decided to furnish the house in the Rococo style that flourished in Europe in the 18th century and is an extension of the Baroque style, with the aim of choosing an elegant and expensive interior design.

The finest furniture has been carefully selected from the works of Thomas Chippendale, the most famous English furniture designer, who combined practical elegance with ornate detailing to create one of the most valuable interiors of the Scottish Enlightenment.

Dumfries House remained a family home from 1760 until 1993, when its last resident, Lady Eileen, Dowager Marchioness of Bute, passed away.

The house was subsequently offered for sale and two auctions dates were set aside in July 2007.

However, a consortium led by King Charles III succeeded in buying the house and, in doing so, saved Dumfries House and one of the most important collections of Georgian furniture in Britain.

Under the auspices of The Great Steward of Scotland's Dumfries House Trust, and since 2018, the King's Foundation, has been developing the house, its gardens and historic outbuildings to provide opportunities for training children and young people in traditional skills and crafts, and it has been listed as a Scottish Heritage Site.

The King's Foundation, which maintains the house, maintains it as a tourist destination, a hospitality venue and a suitable venue for weddings.

The transformation of Dumfries House has brought many employment opportunities to the local area, which was greatly affected by the demise of the coal mining industry, and stands as a prime example of heritage-led regeneration.

Dumfries House and its gardens have become an active hub for cultural and educational initiatives and programs, attracting many visitors from all over the world.

The House includes the King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, which offers courses in crafts and educational awareness programs for children to enhance their understanding of sustainability, organic farming, the use of renewable energy and environmental conservation.

The palace also organizes events such as concerts, exhibitions and cultural and heritage workshops.

The King's Foundation was established by King Charles III in 1986 to provide education and practical demonstration of the principles of traditional urban design and architecture to raise awareness among communities. (end)

nbs







MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109095049