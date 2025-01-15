Kuwait Information Minister Pushes Cultural Integration Amid Globalization Woes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Wednesday said that cultural integration through joint initiatives and projects is key to deal with the challenges of globalization, underlining such as efforts as crucial towards regional unity.

Culture has long been the basis through which unity and connection are formed, Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters chief Mohammad Al-Jassar said on behalf of the minister during talks organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in the Moroccan capital.

The Kuwaiti minister, who also serves as minister of culture and state minister for youth affairs, said that cultural bodies from around the wider Arab region have a significant role to play towards embracing "joint values" and addressing "matters of mutual concern."

Kuwait has been designated as the "Capital of Arab Culture" for the year 2025, which will set in motion a wide array of activities, all of which will help depict Kuwait in a "positive light," added the minister, ahead of the festivities that are set to kick off on February 13.

Cultural ministers and officials, alongside representatives of international organizations and relevant bodies, are assembling for the pan-Arab talks to push forward cooperation and integration efforts. (end)

