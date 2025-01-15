Colorado Launches Campaign To Recognize 150 Years Of Statehood Alongside America's 250Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A historic dual celebration invites Coloradans to honor 150 years of statehood and reflect on Colorado's legacy as the nation marks 250 years.

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission officially launches the campaign, "The View From Here," inviting all Coloradans to reflect on our state's colorful history and envision a bright future as we celebrate 250 years of American independence and 150 years of Colorado statehood. This landmark initiative will recognize Colorado's legacy as the only state founded on the nation's 100th birthday in 1876.

This dual milestone marks a rare opportunity to highlight Colorado's place within the broader narrative of the United States. "This is a unique moment in history for our state. We are commemorating 150 years of our great state while our country celebrates 250 years as a nation," said Governor Jared Polis. "Colorado is the incredible place we know and love because of every person who calls it home; I encourage everyone to get involved and share the experiences that have shaped their journey in our beautiful state."

The America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission was established through Colorado Senate Bill 22-011 and appointed by Governor Polis to lead this notable commemoration. This nonpartisan Commission, housed within History Colorado, is diverse and representative, including leaders from the tourism, business, education and media sectors. Working alongside local advisory panels, the Commission aims to inspire festivities that embody Colorado's character and communities.

Beginning in 2025 and continuing through 2026, the commemoration offers many ways for residents and visitors to participate, including:



Signature Public Initiatives to unite Coloradans in observance

Educational Programs for residents and visitors to explore our state's past Community-led Events across the state, supported by local leaders

"As we revel in these significant milestones, 'The View From Here' serves as a lens through which we honor our past, appreciate our present, and look forward to the possibilities ahead," remarked Commission Co-Chair Timothy Wolfe, Director of the Colorado Tourism Office. "This perspective fosters a deeper connection among all communities, inspiring engagement and participation in the campaign's events and initiatives while embracing an inclusive vision of Colorado's heritage and collective achievements."

Colorado's observances will align with America250 , the anniversary initiative designated by Congress. President George W. Bush, Mrs. Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, and Mrs. Michelle Obama serve as honorary co-chairs of America250, furthering the national platform to reflect and pay tribute to the country's founding.

With 2026 on the horizon, Colorado businesses, organizations, and community leaders are encouraged to begin planning or aligning existing activities for the commemoration. The Commission is ready to support efforts statewide by providing marketing resources and, in some cases, financial assistance to help ensure these events are impactful and widely accessible.

To learn more about America 250 - Colorado 150 and

how you can get involved, follow along on social media at @Am250CO150 and visit the official website at Am250CO150 .

About the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission:

The America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission is leading Colorado's commemoration of 150 years of statehood and America's 250th anniversary in 2026. Established by the Colorado General Assembly with support from Governor Jared Polis, the Commission comprises 21 seats with members from Colorado's diverse communities and state agencies working closely with Advisory Panels representing regions statewide. Housed within History Colorado, the Commission is committed to honoring Colorado's distinctive heritage and the contributions of all who have called the state home. Through events, educational programs, and community partnerships, the Commission aims to unite Coloradans in celebrating our shared history and imagining a bright future as part of the broader American story.

Visit Am250CO150 to learn about each Commission member .

