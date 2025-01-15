Nuclear Energy May Be The Best Bet For AI Energy Demand - Stocks To Watch
1/15/2025 2:33:57 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to investing platform covering renewable energy and AI Stocks releases a snapshot on recent news and developments looking at the demand for nuclear power as AI grows exponentially, featuring KULR technology Group, Inc (NYSE American:KULR ), a leader in advanced energy management platforms.
Looking at what's next in the use of nuclear energy to solve the energy consumption crisis, companies like NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR ), Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NNE ), Oklo (NYSE: OKLO ) and KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American:KULR ), are looking to address future demand.
JLL reports , "The data center industry stands at the precipice of a transformative era, driven by the relentless advancement of artificial intelligence. This technological revolution is not merely evolving the digital infrastructure landscape; it's fundamentally redefining it."
