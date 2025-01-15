AAHA Launches Highly Anticipated Third Edition Of Practice Made Perfect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Marsha L. Heinke

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA ) is proud to announce the release of Practice Made Perfect, 3rd Edition , authored by renowned veterinary consultant and accountant Marsha L. Heinke, DVM, EA, CPA, CVPM.

This essential resource for veterinary practice managers has been thoroughly updated to reflect the seismic changes in veterinary and practice management over the past decade.

“Effectively administering a veterinary hospital requires literacy in the broad expanse of business knowledge,” said Heinke.“No managers can know everything, especially in a rapidly evolving world of technologic advances and worker expectations. They must be aware of their knowledge gaps, and endeavor to develop knowledge networks of lasting connections within and out of their practices. This new edition is expanded to close business knowledge gaps by exposing readers to a complete range of important management topics and resources.”

Since its initial publication, Practice Made Perfect has been a cornerstone for veterinary managers, offering indispensable guidance on topics from inventory control to human resources. The third edition (the fifth rendition of the seminal management book by Dr. John B. McCarthy), raises the bar with enhanced content on workplace culture, psychological safety, and the growing importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Highlights of the Third Edition Include:

New Topics: In-depth coverage of workplace culture, psychological safety, workplace safety, implicit bias awareness, wellbeing, and resiliency. Also, professional ethics, VCPR, telehealth, business continuity planning, cybersecurity, and negotiation skills.

Expanded Insights: Updates on management and leadership styles, personal communication, strategic planning, finances, accounting, budgeting, fee setting, inventory management, employment law and the regulatory environment, medical records, marketing, client relations, and HR strategies including compensation. Expanded glossary.

Exclusive Online Resources: A companion website featuring updated forms and resources for veterinary managers and their teams.

Practice Made Perfect continues to be a staple for those pursuing the Certified Veterinary Practice Management (CVPM) Certification.“For years, Practice Made Perfect has been on the recommended reading list for individuals pursuing the CVPM,” said Christine Shupe, CAE, Executive Director of the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA).“This is because it serves as a great core resource for veterinary practice management.”

Practice Made Perfect, 3rd Edition is now available through AAHA's online store at aaha.

About the Author

Dr. Marsha L. Heinke has dedicated her career to advancing the veterinary profession through the accounting and consulting practice she founded, BFH, CPAs, Inc. A sought-after speaker, facilitator, and author, Dr. Heinke has shared her expertise at conferences and in numerous articles, making significant contributions to veterinary practice management.

About AAHA

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and Canada based on standards directly correlated to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. Our purpose is to simplify the journey toward excellence in veterinary practices. Accreditation in veterinary medicine is voluntary. The AAHA-accredited logo is the best way to know if a third party has evaluated a practice. Look for the AAHA logo or visit the accredited hospital locator on aaha.

Wendy Cobrda

American Animal Hospital Association

+1 720-823-0825

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.