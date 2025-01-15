Upcoming Budget To Focus On Manufacturing Clusters Near Key Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) As India looks to bolster its sector and drive economic growth, the Union Government's upcoming budget is set to announce a significant initiative - the establishment of new manufacturing clusters.

These clusters will be strategically located near major infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and ports, to foster increased manufacturing activity and job creation.

The plan is expected to complement the government's growing capital expenditure on infrastructure, which has the potential to stimulate the economy.

Manoranjan Singh, Senior Economist at Infomerics Ratings, noted, "The formation of these clusters will play a pivotal role in generating substantial employment opportunities while increasing the manufacturing sector's contribution to India's GDP", reported BW.

The idea behind these clusters is to enhance the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by creating localised hubs where firms, institutions, and industries can collaborate and thrive.

The cluster model is grounded in well-established economic theory, which emphasises the advantages of geographical proximity. By locating related businesses near each other, companies can share resources, knowledge, and technology.

This close-knit environment fosters innovation, competition, and labor division. For instance, clusters in regions specialising in handloom weaving, pottery, or leather goods can lead to enhanced productivity and innovation, utilizing local resources efficiently.

However, Singh also highlighted challenges in the implementation of such projects, pointing to a historical underperformance in some MSME cluster programs.

Despite efforts, a significant portion of the projects under the Centre's Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) have faced delays, with the completion rate improving in FY24 but still falling short of expectations.

Singh urged the government to address barriers to market access, particularly in underdeveloped regions. He stressed that increased support for small producers, better banking services, and enhanced training programs will be key to the success of these clusters.

The move has the potential to create a vibrant ecosystem for India's manufacturing sector, driving economic growth and providing employment opportunities nationwide.

