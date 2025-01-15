Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fetch Toy For Dogs (NJR-165)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Living in an apartment with my 8-week-old

chihuahua terrier mix, I quickly learned he had a high prey drive leading me to experiment and create different ways to tire him out and simultaneously decrease destructive behaviors bred from boredom," said an inventor, from Manchester, N.J., "so I invented the DOG TOY TETHER. My design allows pet owners to provide essential stimulation and exercise for active puppies and small breed adult dogs, especially those with high prey drives."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun new toy for puppies and small dogs under 30Lbs. In doing so, it helps stimulate and keep pets entertained, especially those with high prey drives helping to reducing boredom and destructive behaviors. It also provides exercise and increases bonding for both pets and owners. The invention features an innovative, durable, and simple design that is machine washable and compatible with a variety of toys for endless playtime. It is also easy to use so it is ideal for most pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-165, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED