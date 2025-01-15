North Carolina's Vision Drives The NC Community Resource Center: A Collaborative Initiative By Truusight Supporting Cabarrus And Stanly Counties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina's forward-thinking approach to community well-being is exemplified through the NC Community Resource Center, a groundbreaking initiative led by Truusight. With nearly a year of impactful work, this visionary project, supported by the state's commitment to progress, has successfully connected individuals and families in Cabarrus and Stanly Counties to essential resources, services, and opportunities.



Empowered by Truusight's flagship initiative, TruuCONNECT , the NC Community Resource Center stands as a testament to North Carolina's leadership in addressing economic stability, mental health, and community well-being. By fostering collaboration among employers, local organizations, government agencies, and community partners, the state has created a centralized hub that delivers employment, education, healthcare, housing, and substance use services.

"The State of North Carolina has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the well-being of its residents, and the NC Community Resource Center is a reflection of that commitment," said Jonathan Ferguson, CEO of Truusight. "Our shared vision is to empower communities with tools to thrive, removing barriers and creating connections that lead to lasting change."



Partnerships with State Leaders



The NC Community Resource Center thrives through the support of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the state's legislative leadership. These partnerships aim to expand the initiative to all 100 counties, ensuring every North Carolinian has access to vital resources.



"North Carolina's leaders are driving transformative change by prioritizing mental health and economic resilience," Ferguson added. "The NC Community Resource Center is not just a regional effort-it's a blueprint for what communities across the state can achieve through visionary leadership and collaboration."



Addressing Workforce Challenges



North Carolina recognizes the critical importance of addressing workforce-related challenges:





75% of Americans with untreated substance use disorder are in the workforce.



Substance use disorders affect all industries, with rates reaching 19% in some sectors.



Employers face costs related to absenteeism, presenteeism, and turnover, compounded by untreated substance use disorders.

Employees with substance use disorder are more likely to miss work and switch jobs, creating further instability.

The NC Community Resource Center, through TruuCONNECT , provides North Carolina employers with tools and resources to support their workforce, ensuring healthier, more productive communities.



Making a Difference in Cabarrus and Stanly Counties



Under North Carolina's visionary guidance, the NC Community Resource Center is addressing key priorities, including:





Expanding Mental Health Access: Promoting resources and programs for individuals and families.



Healthcare Equity: Targeting social determinants of health and serving the growing ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.



Data-Driven Solutions: Leveraging technology to streamline access to resources like food assistance and mental health support.

Public-Private Partnerships: Building coalitions between government, local employers, healthcare systems, and nonprofits.

The secure, personalized systems of TruuCONNECT exemplify North Carolina's innovative approach to resource delivery, ensuring efficiency and privacy for all users.



A Visionary Future



Fueled by the State of North Carolina's unwavering commitment, the NC Community Resource Center continues to redefine what is possible for communities across the region. Through cutting-edge technology and a compassionate, people-first approach, the center embodies the state's bold vision for a more equitable and connected future.



About Truusight



Truusight is a forward-thinking organization dedicated to advancing access, inclusion, and empowerment. With initiatives like TruuCONNECT , Truusight supports North Carolina's leadership in fostering vibrant, resilient communities.



Together with North Carolina, we're building a stronger, more connected future.



SOURCE Truusight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED