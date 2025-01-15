K2 Space Names John Plumb, Former Pentagon Space Policy Chief, As New Head Of Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We are thrilled John is joining us at K2 Space," CEO Karan Kunjur said. "John is a deeply respected leader in space policy and defense with a proven record of success. His dedication to strengthening US national security in the space domain is an ideal match for our growing company."

Prior to joining K2 Space, Dr. Plumb served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, where he led the Department of Defense's classified Space Strategic Review, the unclassified Commercial Space Integration Strategy, and the unclassified Space Policy Review and Strategy on Protection of Satellites.

He rewrote the Department's outdated space classification policy and spearheaded the expansion of the Combined Space Operations Initiative from 7 to 10 Allied nations.



"K2 Space is building something new: large, high-power, resilient satellite buses built to withstand the harshest radiation environments in orbit - and doing so at price points associated with much smaller and less capable satellites. That's a combination with significant national security potential," said Dr. Plumb. "I am proud of my work in the Pentagon to develop the Commercial Space Integration Strategy and unlock the Department's ability to harness the speed, innovation, and cost-effectiveness of the commercial sector. And I intend to continue to advance that strategy and US national security in my new role, working with the impressive team at K2 Space."

Dr. Plumb's distinguished career includes service as a fast attack submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, and previous civilian roles in the Senate, the Pentagon, and on the National Security Council staff. He holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado and a B.S. in Physics from the University of Notre Dame.



About K2 Space

K2 Space is developing a high-powered, low-cost satellite bus platform that delivers the capability of exquisite satellites at the price point and speed of small satellites. Redesigned from the reaction wheel up, the K2 bus multi-manifests ten satellites per launch vehicle, is made to handle the harsh environment of MEO and GEO, and has the highest power electric propulsion system ever flown – making it the platform for Proliferated LEO, Proliferated MEO, and Proliferated GEO. K2 Space was started by a team of former SpaceX engineers and has raised $72M in venture capital to date, with the backing of leading funds like Altimeter Capital and First Round Capital.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE K2 Space