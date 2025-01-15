The Colors Of European Fruit And Vegetables Light Up The Nasdaq Tower In Times Square

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fresh Up Your Life!, the project promoted by CSO Italy and co-funded by the European Union, conquers one of the world's most famous showcases: the Tower in Times Square, in the beating heart of New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Times Square reconfirms itself as a privileged setting for the international of European fruit and vegetable excellence. For eight days, the Nasdaq Tower's gigantic LED screen, with its monumental size and extraordinary image quality, will guarantee unparalleled visibility, reaching a huge audience consisting of millions of residents, tourists and professionals every day.









This initiative enhances the vibrant colors and inviting quality of fresh European fruits and vegetables, ambassadors of a healthy, sustainable lifestyle of the highest standard. The placement of this campaign in such an iconic location is precisely meant to amplify the campaign message, associating European products with values of excellence, enjoyment and reliability.

“Thanks to its unique location,” said Luca Mari, CSO Italy marketing director,“this space guarantees an extraordinary visual appeal, capturing the public's attention with captivating images that evoke quality, freshness and authenticity while guaranteeing unparalleled visibility, reaching a very large audience made up of millions of residents, tourists and professionals every day. In addition, the media reach of Times Square generates a multiplier effect, fueling a vast echo on digital and social channels, where visitors spontaneously share images and videos, further amplifying the spread of the message.”

The activity is the perfect conclusion to a project that has been able to communicate the core values of European fruit and vegetables with pride and determination since February 2022. The installation on the Nasdaq Tower is a final tribute of great impact, capable of sealing a path of global promotion with style and memorability, leaving an indelible mark on one of the world's most iconic stages.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

