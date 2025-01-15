Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group As Senior Policy Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately.

Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty years to public service. Motivated to run for her first public office in 1974 by the threatened closure of a local nursing home, she went on to serve at the county level and in Michigan's House and Senate. Grateful for her compassion and commitment, the voters then elected her to the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, where she was the first woman elected to represent Michigan.

Senator Stabenow is highly regarded as a tireless advocate for healthcare, agriculture, economic development, and the environment who worked continually in a bipartisan manner to get things done. She has a Master's Degree in Social Work and is a leading expert on health and mental health policy matters. She served as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee's Health Subcommittee, where her leadership on healthcare access and mental health initiatives is now transforming countless lives throughout the U.S. Senator Stabenow also served as Chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, playing a pivotal role in shaping federal agriculture and nutrition policies, authoring and passing landmark Farm Bills, and child nutrition programs. Senator Stabenow's leadership has expanded American agricultural policies to strengthen every part of our food economy and quality of life in our rural communities. Reflecting the deep respect her hard work earned among her colleagues, Senator Stabenow was elected to serve in multiple leadership roles, including serving as #3 in Democratic leadership as Chair of the Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Senator Stabenow to Liberty Partners Group," said Andrew Woods, Chairman of Liberty Partners Group. "Her distinguished career in public service and exceptional leadership on a wide range of vital national issues make her an invaluable addition to the Firm. Senator Stabenow's remarkable expertise, proven ability to forge bipartisan solutions, and unwavering commitment to public service align perfectly with our mission to deliver meaningful outcomes for the select clients we are honored to serve."

As Senior Policy Advisor, Senator Stabenow will provide strategic guidance on a broad range of issues, including healthcare, agriculture, and economic policy, helping clients address critical challenges and achieve their goals. Her experience, insights, and relationships will be instrumental in advancing Liberty Partners' dedication to empowering mission-driven corporations, industry associations, and non-profit organizations to successfully engage with the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, Federal Agencies, and States.

"I am honored to join Liberty Partners Group and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team," said Senator Stabenow. "Throughout my career, I have been driven by the belief that good policy can improve lives and strengthen communities. I look forward to continuing that work in this new role as we help address pressing issues and contribute to a brighter future for everyone."

About Liberty Partners Group

Founded in 2006 by former Senator Connie Mack and Andrew Woods, Liberty Partners Group is a leading provider of government relations and public affairs services to a diverse family of clients, utilizing a proven combination of policy, positioning, and pursuit strategies to consistently deliver differentially positive results to its clients.

CONTACT:

Andrew L. Woods, Chairman

[email protected]

202-465-8711

SOURCE Liberty Partners Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED