The U.S. self-checkout systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.75 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2025 to 2030. The strong emphasis retailers are putting on providing self-checkout solutions as part of the efforts to improve purchase efficiency, enhance the consumer experience, and serve a larger customer base is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The blend of cash and cashless features offered by the latest self-checkout solutions, which can potentially allow retailers to tailor their checkout experience to the changing consumer preferences, also bodes well for the growth of the market.



The popularity of self-checkout solutions is growing as the retail industry is evolving continuously and adapting to the changing shopping habits of consumers. The growing preference of consumers for cashless transactions is prompting store owners to install cashless checkout stores to allow customers to shop, order, and transact at their convenience without having to wait in a queue. For instance, in January 2020, Weis Markets, Inc., a grocery chain based in the U.S., deployed Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions' latest self-checkout solution across the majority of its 198 locations.

U.S. Self-checkout Systems Market Report Highlights

The systems segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to the growing preference among the operators of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores to install cashless self-checkout systems to attract more customers and facilitate quick checkout

The cashless segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in line with the growing preference among customers for digital payment options and card-based transactions

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to its expansive customer base and high transaction volumes The convenience stores segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.91 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.75 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0%



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. PORTER's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market: Components Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market, By Components: Key Takeaways

4.2. Components Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

4.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Components, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Systems

4.3.1.2. Hardware

4.3.1.3. Software

4.3.2. Services

Chapter 5. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market: Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

5.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Cash-based

5.3.2. Cashless-based

Chapter 6. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Self-Checkout Systems Market, By Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

6.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.3.2. Department Stores

6.3.3. Convenience Stores

6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing



NCR Voyix

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Company.

MetroClick

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Pyramid Computer Ltd.

Posiflex

Invenco Group Ltd. ECR Software

