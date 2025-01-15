TOGO's Announces Our New Franchise Development Incentive Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are offering these special Development Incentive Programs to candidates who are excited about the TOGO'S brand and are committed to joining us as we expand into other markets in the Western US as well as other underpenetrated markets within California where we already have a strong and loyal fan base," said Matt Dowling, CEO. "TOGO'S is an organization that's been successful for a very long time, and we want to support our franchise candidates in every way we can during this growth phase."

The New Development Incentive Programs will be limited to the first ten store agreements executed by qualified new or existing TOGO'S franchisees. In order to receive the discount on the royalties, franchisees must sign a lease agreement for the new location within 6 months of signing the franchise agreement.

The initiative comes as part of TOGO'S efforts to keep up its recent growth momentum and continue delivering customers the fresh and meaty sandwiches they crave, and Dowling and the rest of the leadership team couldn't be more excited to grow the brand beyond its California roots and into new parts of the country. "As we have opened new locations over the last year in Nevada and Washington, we are getting many requests to bring TOGO'S to the new hometowns of our loyal fans in other areas of the Western Unites States where so many former Californians have been migrating over the last several years," said John Dyer, Vice President of Franchise Development and Real Estate.

Founded in 1971, TOGO' s has held its commitment to serving only the freshest, highest-quality artisan breads and premium sliced deli meats. It's thanks to that passion TOGO'S has developed a cult-like

following that has helped it grow throughout the West Coast. The current initial investment for TOGO'S franchise ranges from $451,625 to $650,000, which includes a $15,000 to $30,000 franchise fee*.

*Full information on the Development Incentive Programs as well as start up costs and AUV is available in our 2024 Amended FDD. To learn more, visit our website at



