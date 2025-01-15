Self-Help Groups Empower Women In Himachal Pradesh, Boosting Rural Livelihoods

(MENAFN- IANS) Nahan/Shimla, Jan 15 (IANS) Self-help groups formed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission are proving to be extremely beneficial for women. By joining these groups, women in rural areas are becoming self-reliant.

Women from rural backgrounds, who wish to showcase their skills to the world, are refining their abilities by joining these groups. This has also enabled them to earn a good income and support their families effectively.

An elderly woman from Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, shared her experience, and said that in their self-help group, they all work together to make products like pickles, papads, and other items.

"We work very hard in this group. With the help of the SDM, we were provided space to set up a stall, which has been very beneficial for us. We bring our products every day, sell them, and return home," she said.

She added that joining this group has been very rewarding for women because, in addition to earning a livelihood, they are bringing their products to the public.

She further mentioned that district authorities periodically provide financial assistance.

"Women are earning good income by doing this work and moving forward through hard work," she said.

Women involved in self-help groups also said that they receive significant support from district-level officials.

"We don't face any difficulty in setting up our stalls. We can easily set up our stalls and start selling our products."

Under the 'National Rural Livelihood Mission', women in several districts of Himachal Pradesh are becoming self-reliant by joining self-help groups.

Typically, women make and sell items such as pickles, papads, juices, and tomato chutneys.

These products attract scores of buyers, and once a customer buys from them, they often return to purchase their favourite items. This work is also inspiring other women to become self-reliant.