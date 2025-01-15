Tatadex And Morph Partner To Simplify Onchain Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tatadex , an intuitive onchain futures trading designed for beginners, has announced a strategic partnership with Morph, a global consumer-grade blockchain, to make blockchain trading more accessible. This partnership reflects their shared vision of simplifying blockchain for everyday users and lowering barriers to decentralized finance adoption.

Recent findings highlight the need to enhance user experiences in the blockchain industry. According to the State of Crypto report by A16Z, only 5–10% of cryptocurrency owners actively use their assets, underscoring the engagement gap caused by the complexities of blockchain technology.

To address this, tatadex is introducing a revamped beginner trading mode that makes decentralized perpetual trading easier and more affordable. This new interface is designed to provide an intuitive, low-cost trading experience, enabling beginners to explore the benefits of on-chain finance effortlessly. By leveraging Morph's ecosystem and infrastructure, tatadex is furthering its mission to make blockchain trading accessible and enjoyable for all users.

tatadex is dedicated to providing an accessible and rewarding entry point into Web3, and as part of its partnership with Morph, users within the Morph ecosystem can receive some benefits. These perks include early access to beta testing for tatadex's revamped beginner trading mode, exclusive OG badges to recognize their participation, and reduced trading fees to make their experience more affordable.

Together, tatadex and Morph are redefining decentralized finance by simplifying blockchain access, driving innovation, and empowering the next wave of Web3 users. With future campaigns and initiatives planned, this partnership aims to deliver engaging, practical solutions that make blockchain finance more inclusive, enjoyable, and widely adopted.

About tatadex

tatadex is an intuitive onchain futures trading platform that simplifies decentralized finance for beginners. With features like mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified rewards, tatadex makes it simple for users to get started with onchain trading while having fun and earning rewards. tatadex is designed to give you full control over your trades in a safe and secure environment. tatadex powered by StarkWare and Bitget Wallet.

For more information, users can visit: Website | X | Discord | Telegram

For media inquiries, users can contact ...

About Morph

Morph is the global consumer layer, acting as the distribution hub for the resources builders need to launch and scale for the mass market. It leverages a hybrid solution of ZK Optimistic roll-up technology and a decentralized sequencer to enable limitless possibilities within mainstream audiences, making it a user-friendly option for developers who require a chain to build these types of apps. Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is an original investor in Morph that will continue to play a role amongst the other investors in shaping the Morph ecosystem.

For more information, users can visit: Website | X | Discord | Telegram

