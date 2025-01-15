Androgenetic Alopecia Market Size Projected To Surge USD 7.31 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global androgenetic alopecia size is calculated at USD 3.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% for the forecasted period.

Market Overview

Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness, is a common form of hair loss. The global androgenetic alopecia market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about the availability of hair loss treatments and advancements in therapeutics. In addition, with the rising incidence of androgenetic alopecia globally, there is a high demand for advanced therapeutics, which contributes to market expansion. According to the report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hair loss is a widespread concern in dermatology clinics, affecting both men's and women's quality of life.

Androgenic alopecia, caused by the miniaturization of hair follicles, is the most common type of progressive hair loss, affecting 30-50% of men. The rising accessibility to better treatment procedures and FDA-approved products like minoxidil and finasteride is contributing to market growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking easy-to-use, non-invasive treatments and cost-effective solutions such as laser therapies and topical medications. Furthermore, growing medical tourism, especially in developing nations, can increase accessibility to cheap and quality hair restoration solutions.

Major Trends in the Androgenetic Alopecia Market

Increasing Prevalence of Hair Loss: The rising number of individuals affected by androgenetic alopecia worldwide is a major factor boosting market growth. According to the Harley Street Hair Transplant Clinics, hair loss is the most common condition people suffer from. It is estimated that excess hair loss and hair thinning affect about 70% of all men by 70 and 50% of women by 50.

Technological Advancements in Treatment Options: Innovations such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), stem cell therapies, and low-level laser therapies are advancing treatment options . As per the MedlinePlus 2023 report, androgenetic alopecia affects an estimated 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S., highlighting the need for advanced treatment options. Consumers are increasingly interested in cutting-edge therapeutic solutions. AI technologies and robotic-assisted hair transplant procedures are improving the effectiveness of hair restoration solutions.

Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Treatments: Consumers are increasingly opting for non-invasive or minimally invasive solutions, including topical treatments and laser therapy, driven by their convenience and efficacy. Consumers use minimally invasive products, including topical, LT, and microneedling, as they are easy to use, safe, and effective. In a recent report by the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), 71% of people with hair loss prefer no-shave therapies as their first treatment choice. They are less invasive, require a short recovery time, are easy to apply, and have fewer side effects. They are found to be more popular among patients who are looking for effective but simple treatments.

Regional Insights

North America Dominated the Androgenetic Alopecia Market

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the availability of advanced therapeutics, high disposable incomes, increased focus on aesthetics, and increased cases of hair loss. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), an estimated 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. suffer from androgenetic alopecia every year. Increased awareness about the availability of treatments and better access to advanced treatment options, including PRP and hair transplantation, further bolstered the market in the region. Moreover, rising government funding for clinical trials to develop novel therapies also underpins the region's leadership in the market.

Asia Pacific Androgenetic Alopecia Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditures, increasing concerns about hair loss, and a growing demand for affordable treatments. Initiatives such as India's National Health Mission and China's Healthy China 2030 Plan are enhancing access to advanced hair restoration therapies in the region. These initiatives are aggressively developing the availability of sophisticated scalp hair restoration treatments including PRP, stem cells , and hair transplant operations. The rise of clinics specialized in dermatology and aesthetic centers offers more opportunities in the regional market, increasing accessibility to new techniques and affordable solutions, further fuelling the market in the region.

Market Segmentation



By gender , the male segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the higher prevalence of androgenetic alopecia in men, driven by genetic factors and hormonal imbalances that contribute to hair loss at an earlier age.

By treatment , the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, owing to the widespread use of FDA-approved medications like finasteride and minoxidil, which have proven effective in slowing down hair loss and promoting hair regrowth.

By end-use , the dermatology clinics segment led the androgenetic alopecia market in 2024, as they considered the primary destination for specialized treatments, offering advanced solutions such as stem cell therapies, PRP injections, and laser treatments for targeted hair restoration. By sales channel , the prescription segment dominated the market in 2024, due to the reliance on medical prescriptions for obtaining effective treatments, especially for pharmaceutical solutions that require doctor supervision to ensure safety and efficacy.

Competitive Landscape

The androgenetic alopecia market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on R&D and product launches to strengthen their market position. Key market players include Theradome Inc., Apira Science, Inc. (iGROW Laser), Curallux, LLC , Freedom Laser Therapy, Inc. (iRESTORE Hair Growth System), Lexington Intl., LLC, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Recent Developments



In August 2024 , Pelage Pharmaceuticals announced that it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 2a clinical trial of PP405, a novel topical small molecule aimed at treating androgenetic alopecia by reactivating dormant hair follicle stem cells.

In July 2024 , Eirion Therapeutics Inc. began a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety of its topical pharmaceutical ET-02 for androgenic alopecia, enrolling approximately 24 subjects in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study across three U.S. centers. In January 2024 , Hope Medicine initiated recruitment for a Phase II trial of its monoclonal antibody HMI-115 for androgenetic alopecia, following positive results in a Phase Ib trial with 16 patients in Australia.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Gender



Male Female

By Treatment



Pharmaceuticals Devices

By End-use



Dermatology Clinics Homecare Settings

By Sales Channel



Prescriptions OTC

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



