Shiba Inu Treat (TREAT), A Meme Coin, Will Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

Expanding the Shiba Inu Ecosystem with TREAT

TREAT, the latest addition to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, designed to merge utility and governance to propel the ecosystem toward full decentralization. As the final governance token within the SHIB ecosystem, TREAT plays a pivotal role in supporting the Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure and powering the SHIB Pay system.

According to Shiba Inu's core developer Shytoshi Kusama, TREAT enhances privacy protection, facilitates seamless on-chain payments, and introduces innovative reward mechanisms through advanced interactive features-all essential components of the Shiba Inu vision.

Key Utilities and Tokenomics of TREAT

TREAT distinguishes itself with a versatile range of utilities:



· Governance: Grants token holders the power to guide key ecosystem developments and access premium services.

· Rewards and Participation: Enables users to participate in liquidity reward voting, with liquidity providers earning additional TREAT from trading fees.

· Layer 3 Capabilities: Supports advanced network functions, privacy features, and cutting-edge on-chain interactions. · Payments: Powers real-world payments through SHIB Pay, enabling fast, secure blockchain transactions.

With a total supply of 10 billion TREAT, the current circulating supply stands at 1.81 billion tokens. The distribution model is designed for long-term ecosystem growth, allocating 20% to the team and advisors (with a 36-month release schedule), 32% for ecosystem expansion, and 30% dedicated to community incentives to drive user engagement.

Backed by Global Investors and a Thriving Community

TREAT's innovative design has captured significant interest from both the crypto community and institutional investors. In April 2024, the Shiba Inu team raised $12 million in a private token sale, with contributions from renowned venture capitals such as Mechanism Capital, Animoca Brands, Shima Capital, Polygon Ventures, and Foresight Ventures. These funds are earmarked for accelerating Layer 3 blockchain development and ecosystem scaling.

The TREAT community continues to grow rapidly, boasting over 25,000 followers actively engaging across social channels. To keep the community informed, Shytoshi Kusama has outlined plans to share annual updates through podcasts and detailed reports, reinforcing transparency and aligning with the project's long-term vision.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent TREAT prize pool has been up for grabs from January 14th, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC) to January 21st, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About TREAT

TREAT is the final token in the highly popular Shiba Inu ecosystem, designed to provide trading rewards and integrate with over 30 advanced technologies that form the operating system of ShibaNet. These cutting-edge innovations include DeFi advancements, decentralized incubators, AI agent frameworks, fully homomorphic encryption, and immersive elements within the Shiba Inu metaverse.

