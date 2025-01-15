Knowrx Introduces Consumer Health Record In The Owl App During JP Morgan Health Conference Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Patients and Providers with Transparent, Actionable Health Insights for Value-Based Care

- David FranklinSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Studies show that patients remember only 49% of the decisions and recommendations made during doctor-patient discussions-a gap that can significantly impact health outcomes. Announced during JP Morgan Health Conference Week, knowRX has introduced its patent-pending Consumer Health Record (CHR) within The Owl App . This breakthrough tool empowers patients to take charge of their health by seamlessly capturing real-world evidence (RWE). It fosters transparency, enhances collaboration, and supports value-based care, ensuring patients and providers can access actionable insights when needed.Through a secured, time-limited consent model, the CHR equips patients to share critical health information at the point of care, including their provider list, medication list, medical history, lab results, and medication adherence. Built as a sealed record secured by Blockchain technology, the CHR ensures data integrity, privacy, and tamper-proof sharing, empowering patients to deliver transparent and comprehensive health data to providers. This innovative approach improves care outcomes while streamlining the complexities of healthcare administration.Why a Consumer Health Record is Essential:The fragmented nature of healthcare today often frustrates patients and overwhelms providers. Records are siloed across multiple systems, making gaining a complete picture of a patient's health challenging. This disjointed approach can lead to duplicated care, missed diagnoses, adverse drug interactions, and, ultimately, poorer outcomes.Patients frequently struggle to access their health data; when they do, it is often incomplete or outdated. The CHR bridges this gap by putting control back in the hands of the patient, ensuring that they have a single, up-to-date record of their health journey. For providers, this means having accurate, comprehensive insights available at the point of care, leading to better decision-making and more effective treatment plans.“By giving patients the ability to share their health information at the point of care securely, we're addressing the need for transparency and informed collaboration in healthcare,” said David Franklin, Founder and CEO of knowRX.“This marks the beginning of a new era where patients are not just participants but leaders in their health journey.”Key Benefits of the Consumer Health Record (CHR):* Comprehensive Real-World Evidence (RWE): This method captures and integrates patient-generated data, including vitals, lab results, medication adherence, and social determinants of health (SDoH), delivering actionable insights that support tailored, value-based care decisions.* Medication Transparency: Offers a complete view of past and current prescribed medications, reducing the risks of duplication, adverse drug interactions, and non-adherence while empowering providers with a clearer understanding of a patient's treatment journey.* Holistic Health Data at the Point of Care: Addresses the frequent challenge of patients forgetting critical details by ensuring that real-time, accurate health data-medical history, lab results, vitals, and SDoH-are available during provider interactions.* Enhanced Provider Collaboration: This tool equips healthcare professionals with a 360-degree view of the patient's health journey, encompassing adherence, clinical metrics, and contextual factors like SDoH. It fosters improved decision-making and better patient outcomes.* Empowering Value-Based Care Models: This aligns with value-based care initiatives, enabling healthcare providers to deliver more personalized, efficient, and impactful care while improving engagement and operational performance, which are critical to reimbursement goals.Broader Impact on Healthcare:Beyond individual care, the CHR can transform public health initiatives. Aggregating anonymized data with patient consent can provide invaluable insights for population health management, research, and policy development. This approach ensures that advancements in healthcare are informed by real-world evidence while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and ethics.Empowering Seamless Healthcare Administration:The CHR simplifies healthcare administration by giving providers timely access to accurate data during patient interactions. This reduces the burden of repetitive questions, improves operational workflows, and fosters trust through seamless, secure information sharing. By minimizing administrative barriers, the CHR allows healthcare teams to focus on what matters most-providing quality patient care.A Vision for the Future:As knowRX advances its platform, future updates will integrate marketplace health insights from in-home lab testing and wearable and connected device data inputs. This will further enhance the Consumer Health Record's ability to deliver actionable, real-world evidence. These features provide a richer view of the patient's health journey, empowering proactive and personalized care. Emerging technologies will continue to bridge care gaps and support a patient-centered approach to health management.Start Building Your Consumer Health Record Today:Take charge of your health by creating and owning your Consumer Health Record with The Owl App. Empower yourself to provide your care team with the comprehensive insights they need to deliver personalized, informed, and effective care.For healthcare providers, subscribing to these actionable insights means enhancing care delivery, improving patient engagement, and driving outcomes aligned with value-based care models.Get started today-visit knowRXhealth to download The Owl App and build your Consumer Health Record.Providers: Elevate your practice with the powerful insights from knowRX. Learn more at knowRXhealth.

