Indian Entrepreneur Rejected Job Offers From Google To Build AI Device Here's What Happened Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Open Vision founder, Akshay Narisetti, made a big revelation, claiming that he received multiple job offers from the big tech giant over the last two years to work for their team. However, the software engineer ended up rejecting all of them and instead came up with a new product called 'Pocket.'

The post on X states,“I was offered a job at Google multiple times over the last two years. In fact, our entire team at @OpenVisionEng was invited to join the Google VR Team . We never accepted. Instead, we built Pocket, check it out!”

Akshay Narisetti, who graduated from the SRM Institute in Chennai, said that these job offers came at a time he was involved in developing his own startup.



Akshay Narisetti's next gen AI device 'Pocket' device is a highly advanced AI voice recorder which is designed to quickly capture, transcribe and organise conversations with impressive accuracy and security.

According to Narisetti, a simple project helped him secure an interview with Google a few years ago. He came up with the idea of hacking the popular internet outage game after facing frequent internet issues. He created a system that enabled Google's Dino Game dinosaur to automatically jump through a microcontroller. This hack eventually caught the tech giant's attention.

He programmed a device to press the spacebar every time an onscreen hurdle was detected, making the dinosaur jump up and avoid collision using a microcontroller.

Sharing the setup Open Vision founder used to win the game, he said,“This project got me an interview at Google," he said. Drawing upon this success he said, "Simple projects get the most views because simplicity scales and people understand it instantly," he said explaining his idea behind developing the project.