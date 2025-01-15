Delhi-NCR Rains: Fresh Showers Bring Respite From Rising Air Pollution Amid GRAP 4 Restrictions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Wednesday evening, the national capital witnessed light rain after thick fog blanketed the Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility and disrupting more than 100 flights and 26 trains.

The rains cleared the air and reduced the dense fog, which engulfed the region throughout the day.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall on January 15 and 16 in Delhi NCR, expecting it would lead to improve the air quality.

However, the met department also forecast that dense fog in the national capital on 16 January that may lead to poor visibility and disrupt air, rail and road services. It advised people to exercise caution while travelling or driving during foggy weather conditions.

According to the details, the minimum and maximum temperature in the national capital will hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively on Thursday, while the chill is expected to increase on Friday.



