Russians Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 15, Russians fired on the village of Bilozerka - a 49-year-old civilian was wounded near a pharmacy, and two more people who were wounded in the village the day before also turned to doctors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“At approximately 09:00, the Russians fired on Bilozerka,” the report says.

It is noted that a 49-year-old man who was leaving a pharmacy came under enemy fire. He suffered an explosive injury, contusion and concussion. The victim went to a medical facility on his own. He was treated and released for outpatient treatment.

Also on January 15, a woman who suffered from the Russian shelling of Bilozerka on January 14 turned to the hospital. The 51-year-old local resident, who was in a store at the time of the attack, was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a concussion. The victim was hospitalized.

The RMA informs that another man who was injured in the hostile shelling of Bilozerka on January 14 needed medical assistance. The 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized with an explosive injury and a concussion.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Bilozerka, Kherson region, at night.