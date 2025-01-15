عربي


Chester's Chicken Introduces The '5 Buk Box' Nationwide For Limited Time

1/15/2025 9:18:51 AM

  • Leg, Thigh & Biscuit
  • Leg, Wing & Biscuit
  • 5 Chicken Bites & Biscuit

"Our new 5 Buk Box satisfies cravings for the juiciest, crispiest chicken on the go without compromising on taste or affordability," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "It's a win for guests demanding value and our operators who pride themselves on delivering exceptional experiences."

For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit
chesterschicken .

About Chester's Chicken
 Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1,300 active franchised and licensed locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets.
Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken
or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn
or X (Twitter) .

