Chester's Chicken Introduces The '5 Buk Box' Nationwide For Limited Time

Leg, Thigh & Biscuit

Leg, Wing & Biscuit 5 Chicken Bites & Biscuit

"Our new 5 Buk Box satisfies cravings for the juiciest, crispiest chicken on the go without compromising on taste or affordability," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "It's a win for guests demanding value and our operators who pride themselves on delivering exceptional experiences."

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1,300 active franchised and licensed locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets.

Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken

