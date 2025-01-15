Chester's Chicken Introduces The '5 Buk Box' Nationwide For Limited Time
Date
1/15/2025 9:18:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Leg, Thigh & Biscuit
Leg, Wing & Biscuit
5 Chicken Bites & Biscuit
"Our new 5 Buk Box satisfies cravings for the juiciest, crispiest chicken on the go without compromising on taste or affordability," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "It's a win for guests demanding value and our operators who pride themselves on delivering exceptional experiences."
For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit
chesterschicken .
About Chester's Chicken
Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1,300 active franchised and licensed locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets.
Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken
or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn
or X (Twitter) .
SOURCE Chester's Chicken
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109093737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.