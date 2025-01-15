Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces The Launch Of Shopwithcrypto.Io Progressive Web App (PWA)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative PWA Brings Seamless Spending to Users Across Devices

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc., (OTC: BCDS) a leading innovator in blockchain-powered solutions, proudly announces the launch of the ShopwithCrypto.io Progressive Web App (PWA), designed to revolutionize the way users interact with for everyday spending. With a focus on accessibility, speed, and security, the PWA offers a seamless experience across devices, delivering unmatched convenience to enthusiasts worldwide.

According to Triple A Research, the global cryptocurrency user base reached approximately 562 million people in 2024, a significant increase from 420 million in 2023. Earth Web reports that Android holds a dominant position in the global mobile market, accounting for 71.55% of the market share as of September 2022, while iOS represents approximately 27.8%. Furthermore, Grand View Research projects that the global crypto wallet market will experience substantial growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% expected from 2023 to 2030.

Key Features of the ShopwithCrypto.io PWA:



Multi-Device Accessibility: Designed for use on smartphones, tablets, and desktops, the PWA ensures a consistent and responsive user experience across platforms.

Offline Functionality: Users can access key app features even without an internet connection, ensuring uninterrupted usability.

Crypto Integration: Supports over 250 cryptocurrencies on ETH, BNB, MATIC, and ZEUS chains for transactions.

Multi-Platform Gift Card Integration: Users can instantly purchase gift cards from thousands of global merchants, using the ZEUS Crypto Integration.

QR Code-Enabled: Simplifies transactions and invites with innovative QR code technology powered by ZEUS Blockchain. Fast and Lightweight: PWAs consume less device storage and offer faster load times compared to traditional apps.

Multi-Device Benefits:



Android and iOS Compatibility: Users can install the app directly on their devices via Chrome or Safari, enjoying a native app-like experience without needing an app store download.

Cross-Platform Syncing: The PWA is accessible across devices, making it easy to switch between desktop and mobile without losing progress. Secure and Private: Built on the ZEUS Blockchain, the app ensures enhanced security and transparency for every transaction.



Join the ShopwithCrypto Community

Be part of the conversation and connect with other crypto enthusiasts in the ShopwithCrypto Group on TheAlley: .

Message from Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.

"The successful deployment of the ShopwithCrypto.io Progressive Web App (PWA) marks a transformative moment in how cryptocurrency can be seamlessly integrated into everyday spending. At Blaqclouds, Inc., we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, and this app is a testament to that commitment.

With its integration with MetaMask, users can:



Effortlessly connect their wallets in just a few clicks, unlocking the ability to spend over 250 supported cryptocurrencies.

Enjoy seamless spendability, whether purchasing gift cards or transacting with partnered merchants, directly from their wallet. Benefit from unparalleled security through the ZEUS Blockchain, ensuring every transaction is transparent and secure while maintaining full control of private keys.



ShopwithCrypto.io sets a new standard for crypto utility by bridging digital assets and real-world applications in a way that is both intuitive and secure. This is just the beginning as we continue to innovate and expand accessibility for our users. We look forward to the next milestone: the second public launch on January 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM Mountain Time , where we will engage 12 million cryptocurrency wallet holders through ZEUS NFT technology and QR Code Invites.” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

About ShopwithCrypto.io

ShopwithCrypto.io is a groundbreaking platform that empowers users to spend cryptocurrency effortlessly on real-world goods and services. With robust integration features and a focus on user convenience, the platform bridges the gap between crypto assets and everyday spending.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: ...

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: