Compass Group Canada And The Schlegel-UW Research Institute For Aging (RIA) Announce New Educational Partnership

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new partnership, the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (RIA) and Marquise Hospitality , a division of Compass Group Canada providing Resident First services in both long-term care and independent living, today announced a unique collaboration developed to improve the mealtime experience for older adults across Canada.

This new collaboration sees RIA's groundbreaking, evidence-based CHOICE+ research and education initiative included as part of Marquise Hospitality's SENSES program, which helps senior-care settings looking for solutions to the many challenges around nutrition and mealtime experience. Combining CHOICE+ principles with SENSES promises to amplify RIA's important educational resources across 190 Canadian senior communities and nearly 8,000 residents.

In addition, the new partnership will engage Marquise Hospitality in supporting up to 200 dietary leaders from client communities across Canada to become CHOICE+ Champions for Change through education provided by the RIA. CHOICE+ Champions for Change is an e-Learning course for leaders within retirement and long-term care homes based on change-management principles that support homes in creating engaging, person-centred mealtime experiences.

Led by Dr. Heather Keller, Schlegel Research Chair in Nutrition and Aging, the CHOICE+ initiative was developed using a relationship-centered approach to create mealtimes that feel like home, where each person's preferences are respected, their dignity is honoured, and the dining environment and experience are positive.

“The Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging celebrates this new collaborative partnership with Compass Group Canada's Marquise Hospitality division. We are pleased to work together as they continue to demonstrate their leadership and commitment to person-centred care and enhancing the mealtime experience for older adults across the country through the adoption of RIA research-informed innovations.” – Dr. Tina Mah , Executive Director, Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging

“We take enormous pride in our new partnership with The Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, which sees us expanding our SENSES program to include a truly resident-first and evidence-based approach to improving the mealtime experience for residents living in care settings. Our team is inspired by the research of Dr. Heather Keller and the CHOICE+ program, and we look forward to amplifying these important findings across our expansive network and with dietary leaders in our client communities across Canada.” - Ken Monteith , Executive Vice President, Senior Living, Compass Group Canada

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,100 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country's most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Most AdmiredTM Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2025, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best WorkplacesTM in Canada in 2024 and 2022, Best WorkplacesTM with Most Trusted Executive Team in 2024, and as a GTA Top Employer in 2024, 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit , LinkedIn and Instagram .



About the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging

The Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (RIA) is a charitable, non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and care of older adults. The RIA tackles some of the biggest issues facing an aging population by integrating research, education and practice. The RIA develops solutions that make a difference to benefit older adults everywhere.

The RIA supports a world-class research team, including 12 Schlegel Research Chairs, 3 Schlegel Specialists, and over 20 research scientists. The RIA has core partnerships with Schlegel Villages, University of Waterloo and Conestoga College, and collaborates with many other academic institutions and organizations. The RIA is located in Waterloo with unique-in-the-world infrastructure that brings together researchers, students, health professionals, older adults and care partners to learn with and from each other.

Learn more at

