Borr Drilling Limited To Present At The Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling Seminar
Date
1/15/2025 9:01:09 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR ) will present at the Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling seminar in New York and London on January 15 and 16, 2025, respectively.
A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at and enclosed to this release.
Hamilton, Bermuda
15 January 2025
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,
+44 1224 289208
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4091793
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Borr Drilling - Fearnleys 2025 presentation
SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15012025003732001241ID1109093648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.