Borr Drilling Limited To Present At The Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling Seminar

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR ) will present at the Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling in New York and London on January 15 and 16, 2025, respectively.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at and enclosed to this release.

Hamilton, Bermuda

15 January 2025

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,

+44 1224 289208

