Notified And CIRI Strengthen Alliance To Empower Investor Relations Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , a global leader in solutions for public relations and investor relations professionals, has renewed its national strategic partnership with the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) for a third consecutive year. This ongoing collaboration reinforces Notified's commitment to equipping IR professionals with innovative AI-powered tools and cutting-edge resources to streamline workflows, enhance communications and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The alliance reflects a shared commitment to provide valuable educational initiatives, training programs and peer networking opportunities that benefit CIRI members as they adapt to an evolving communications landscape and shifting stakeholder expectations.

"This partnership highlights our shared vision of empowering IR professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape," said Nimesh Davé, President at Notified. "By combining Notified's innovative technology with CIRI's commitment to professional development, we're helping IR teams stay ahead of trends, enhance efficiency and build stronger stakeholder relationships.”

“We are extremely pleased to continue this important partnership that supports CIRI's members and the strategic role they play in capital markets,” said Nathalie Megann, President and CEO, CIRI.“Together, we will continue to build upon our successes as we work to further advance and promote the investor relations profession.”

CIRI is the leading professional association in Canada for executives managing communications between public companies, investors and the financial community. It's committed to enhancing the reputation and expertise of the IR field by fostering peer support and networking opportunities, providing resources on best practices in areas like ESG, sustainability, cybersecurity and AI while establishing standards for IR education and professional certification (CPIR). CIRI empowers its members to uphold transparent capital markets, drive organizational success and achieve ambitious career goals.

This year, Notified will participate in the CIRI Annual Investor Relations Conference from June 18-20, 2025 at Queen's Landing in Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON. Learn more about the Conference at CIRI's official website.







We are Notified , and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations-and recognized as the G2 Press Release Distribution Leader. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you-the modern PR, IR and marketing pro-are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).



CIRI is the only dedicated, member-led organization focused on career excellence for investor relations professionals. By facilitating peer-to-peer support and networking, developing resources on best and evolving investor relations practices such as ESG, and setting the standards for investor relations education and professional certification, CIRI supports and enables its members' commitment to the integrity of transparent capital markets and the success of their organization, while fulfilling ambitious career aspirations. To learn more, visit CIRI.org.

