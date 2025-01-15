Revolutionizing Wealthtech For The Modern Enterprise - Portfolioaid And Futurevault Partner To Redefine The Advisor-Client Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio Aid Inc. ("PortfolioAid") and FutureVault Inc. ("FutureVault") announce today a partnership to deliver unparalleled value to wealth management enterprises, wealth advisors, and clients, signaling a new era for the WealthTech and Wealth Management industries.

With heightened regulatory demands and evolving client-advisor expectations, this partnership leverages PortfolioAid's award-winning wealth compliance

and FutureVault's award-winning Client Life Management VaultTM

and Digital Vault

construct to set a new benchmark for digital document management, compliance transparency and an enhanced client value proposition, ultimately delivering massive value to the wealth management industry and advisor-client experience.

Together, FutureVault and PortfolioAid have partnered to support leading wealth management enterprises in redefining the standards for compliance, security, efficiency, trust and delivering unparalleled value to investors and clients. This partnership offers wealth advisors an opportunity to engage with clients and their next generation while at the same time affording their clients the ability to securely interact with their network of trusted professionals (estate attorneys, accountants, insurance brokers).

PortfolioAid provides a suite of wealth compliance technology featuring product risk ratings, trade supervision dashboards, portfolio suitability monitoring, and Know Your Product (KYP) oversight tools. Deployed to both compliance supervisors and wealth advisory teams, PortfolioAid has always believed that extending compliance insight directly to the advisor provides competitive advantages.

"In today's regulatory era, advisors are a central compliance-stakeholder that are directly accountable for broad regulatory mandates," said Sam Webster, PortfolioAid CEO, "and with PortfolioAid and FutureVault's proven solutions, we can help investment advisors grow their practices while driving material operational efficiencies."

FutureVault is pioneering a new paradigm for advisors and clients with the Client Life Management VaultTM and Digital Vault construct. FutureVault's white-labelled platform enables wealth management enterprises to automate, aggregate, and centralize critical client, advisor, and enterprise documentation; audit-ready, single source of truth. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and LLMs (large language models), in combination with OCR, FutureVault extracts critical data from documents, driving a powerful ROI via back, middle, and front office workflow enhancements, while delivering material document/data-driven insights to the benefit of advisors and their clients.

"Data embedded within documents is worth more than raw data," commented Daniel Kenny, FutureVault CEO. "With FutureVault's AI-powered Digital Vault construct, we're enabling enterprises, advisors and their clients to tap into this data like never before-driving unprecedented advisor-client engagement and streamlining operational workflows. Our partnership with Sam Webster and the team at PortfolioAid will materially transform the modern wealth enterprise's ability to deliver a more personalized, seamless, and compliant client experience."

About PortfolioAid

Founded in 2001, PortfolioAid is Canada's market-leading wealth compliance technology provider. Recent industry recognition includes 2024 WealthTech Providers of the Year, 2023 WealthTech Providers of the Year and 2022 WealthTech100 Company to Watch. For more information, visit portfolioaid

or email [email protected] .

About FutureVault

FutureVault is pioneering the Client Life Management VaultTM, providing an AI-Powered Digital Vault platform for modern financial institutions, wealth enterprises, advisors, and clients. Our platform automates, aggregates, and centralizes client, advisor, and enterprise documentation within an audit-ready, secure single source of truth that supports bi-directional document exchange and collaboration with trusted third parties.

FutureVault's architecture supports enterprise-level tiering for straight-through processing while efficiently supporting firm and advisor team permission-based roles. FutureVault has Open APIs and is SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS compliant. FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider.



For more information, visit .

Contacts

Portfolio Aid Inc.

Sam Webster, CEO & President

[email protected]



FutureVault Inc.

Kristian Borghesan, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]



SOURCE FutureVault and PortfolioAid

