AIR INDIA EXPRESS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE ARMY DAY SALE WITH FLAT 50% OFF FLIGHTS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 15-January-2025, Bengaluru: In celebration of Army Day, Air India Express proudly announces a special sale offering a flat 50% discount for the nation’s defence and paramilitary forces. The offer is available exclusively for bookings made on January 15, 2025, and is applicable for travel between January 15 and March 31, 2025. Defence and paramilitary personnel, along with their dependents, can book flights on this offer by using the promo code ‘DEFENCE’ on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, or the Air India Express iOS or Android mobile app.



The offer is valid across the airline’s expansive domestic network of 37 destinations, including key Defence Command Headquarters such as Army bases in Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Pune; Indian Air Force Command Headquarters in Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram; Navy bases in Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar (serving Chilka Naval Base).



As a gesture of gratitude, the airline also offers complimentary priority boarding to defence personnel year-round. With this exclusive Army Day sale, Air India Express honours the spirit of service of defence and paramilitary forces by connecting them with their loved ones and creating meaningful travel experiences.

Recently, Air India Express achieved a major milestone by growing its network to over 50 destinations, including exciting additions such as Bangkok, Phuket, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair). This rapid network expansion is supported by the airline’s steadily growing fleet, now exceeding 90 aircraft.

Last month, the airline also celebrated Navy Day by conducting a special sale, further demonstrating its commitment to recognising the contributions of defence forces.

In addition to this exclusive offer, Air India Express continues to provide special discounted fares and benefits on its website for students, senior citizens, doctors, nurses, members of the armed forces, and their dependents, ensuring inclusive travel benefits for diverse passenger groups.





